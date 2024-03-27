Dreams FC eager for CAF Confederation Cup challenge against Stade Malien

Dreams FC are brimming with anticipation for their upcoming showdown against Malian outfit Stade Malien in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, set to take place this Sunday in Bamako.

Confident in their abilities, the Ghanaian FA Cup holders are optimistic about securing a positive outcome in the first leg before returning to Ghana for the return fixture.

In their debut continental campaign, Dreams FC aim to follow in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak, the only Ghanaian club to have clinched the Confederation Cup title.

Having advanced to this stage as group winners with four wins and two draws, Dreams FC face a formidable opponent in Stade Malien, who also finished first in their group with three wins, a draw, and a loss.

Both Coach Zito and goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi express confidence in their team's chances, emphasising the squad's determination and rigorous preparation for the upcoming match.

Agbasi affirmed, "We are doing well and we will continue to do our best to get to the top, and we need the support of all Ghanaians to rally behind us in order to deliver the expected result. We are very strong and training very hard, and mentally disciplined."

Coach Zito echoed this sentiment, stating, "I used the Medeama game to prepare for Stade Malien in the Confederation Cup. Three of my players are with the under-20 national team so even with all this, I still got them playing to get what I wanted (a draw or a win)."

Dreams FC aim to extend their remarkable run in the competition by reaching the semi-finals, further solidifying their presence in their debut campaign.