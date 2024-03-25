Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi confident ahead of CAF Confederations Cup clash with Stade Malien

Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi is brimming with optimism as his team prepares to face Stade Malien in the upcoming quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads secured their spot in the quarterfinals after topping their group in the competition. Now, they are gearing up to take on the formidable Malian giants in a two-legged encounter.

Agbasi expressed confidence in his team's ability to triumph over Stade Malien.

"We are doing well and we will continue to do our best to get to the top, and we need the support of all Ghanaians to rally behind us in order to deliver," Agbasi stated.

When asked about the feasibility of defeating the Malian giants, Agbasi responded affirmatively, emphasizing their strength, rigorous training regime, and mental discipline.

"Yes, we are very strong and training very hard and mentally disciplined," he affirmed. "I have played with some of these French players and know their style. I have told the coach about it, and we will work towards that and give our best."

With determination and strategic preparation, Dreams FC is poised to put up a formidable challenge against Stade Malien in their quest for success in the CAF Confederations Cup.