Dreams FC Karim Zito targets CAF Confederation Cup trophy after quarter-final victory over Stade Malien

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has declared his ambition to lead the team to victory in the CAF Confederation Cup after securing a historic semifinal berth.

The Ghanaian side held 2009 champions Stade Malien to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium following a 2-1 first-leg win in Bamako last week to sail through to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking after the game, coach Karim Zito expressed his unwavering determination to go all out for the jackpot higher.

"We will not let the qualification put us down, we are going to prepare," Zito affirmed in the wake of the win. "I think people will take us seriously now, but we are going for the ultimate."

Zito's sentiments mirror the burgeoning confidence and ambition permeating throughout the Dreams FC team. Buoyed by their quarter-final victory, the team is now singularly devoted to their ultimate goal of capturing the esteemed CAF Confederation Cup trophy.

Entering the subsequent phase of their journey, Dreams FC are now touted as a force to be reckoned with, poised to rival the continent's finest in footballing prowess.

Under Zito's leadership, the squad's resolute determination and unwavering dedication to triumph are unmistakable, heralding an electrifying spectacle in the impending rounds of the tournament.