Dreams FC make history as they reach CAF Confederation Cup semifinals

Dreams FC made history on Sunday in Kumasi, reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals for the first time at the expense of Stade Malien.

With a commanding lead from the first leg, Dreams FC sealed their spot in the last four, continuing to etch their name in the tournament's annals in their debut appearance.

Securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Bamako, Dreams FC navigated through the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, finishing 1-1 as they thwarted Stade Malien's attempts to overturn the deficit.

An early lead, initially celebrated by Derrick Agyei, was nullified by the Video Assistant Referee, a new addition from the quarterfinals onward.

Though disheartened by the disallowed goal, Dreams FC persisted, and Sylvester Simba's equalizer proved pivotal in securing their advancement.

Despite conceding a goal to Yoro Diaby in the 59th minute, Dreams FC's resilience shone through, ultimately propelling them into the next stage of the competition.

Awaiting them in the semifinals are either Zamalek or Future FC, setting the stage for another historic encounter.