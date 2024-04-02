Dreams FC pursue midfielder Rashid Nortey from Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC are interested in securing the services of midfielder Rashid Nortey from Asante Kotoko in a permanent transfer deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The FA Cup holders have opened negotiations with the experienced midfielder as they aim to add him to their squad at the end of the current season.

Nortey signed for Kotoko in August last year after leaving Medeama SC, but his adventure with the Porcupine Warriors has not been well, having suffered strings of injuries.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder managed just seven appearances for Kotoko in the second half of last term and scored once as injury ruled him out for some months.

Nortey has been out on the sidelines since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign as he is yet to make a single appearance.

Dreams are hopeful of acquiring Nortey ahead of the 2024-25 season as they intend to challenge the Ghana Premier League title.

The 'Still Believe' are presently making waves in the CAF Confederation Cup as they are close to advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

Dreams, over the weekend, stunned Stade Malien de Bamako with a 2-1 victory in the first of their quarter-final tie.