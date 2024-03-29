Dreams FC secure partnership deal with Horseman Shoes

Dreams FC have announced a significant partnership with Horseman Shoes, a renowned footwear manufacturing company based in Ghana.

According to a statement released by Dreams FC on Thursday, March 28, the collaboration designates Horseman Shoes as the official footwear partner of the Dawu-based club for a duration of one year.

In the statement, Dreams FC expressed their delight in welcoming Horseman Shoes into their family of partners, emphasising the shared commitment to excellence in both football and footwear.

The partnership symbolises a new era of quality and innovation, aiming for mutual success and a substantial impact within the industry.

As part of the agreement, Dreams FC players and officials will sport Horseman Shoes when they travel to Mali for the CAF Confederation Cup clash against Stade Malien.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Dreams FC and Horseman Shoes, showcasing their dedication to fostering excellence on and off the field.