Dreams FC secure winger Enoch Abuu from Bofoakwa Tano on three-year deal

Enoch Abuu, a highly regarded winger, has been signed by Dreams FC to a permanent contract from Bofoakwa Tano FC, the club has announced.

Abuu passed a required medical exam earlier this week, and he has now committed his future to Dreams FC through 2026.

“We are pleased to confirm the signing of Enoch Abuu on a permanent deal from Bofoakwa Tano. Enoch has committed his future to the club till 2026 after passing his medicals earlier this week”, a club’s statement reads.

Due to his outstanding performance with Bofoakwa Tano FC the previous season, Enoch Abuu became a top target for Dreams FC during the transfer window.

The winger's outstanding performances for Bofoakwa Tano aided the team in gaining promotion to the top flight after a 16-year absence courtesy of a playoff victory over Elven Wonders.

In preparation for the second round of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against Kallon FC of Sierra Leone, Enoch Abuu has already joined his teammates.

Dreams FC are hoping to get the best out of the winger as they aim to make a mark in the Confederation Cup as well as the upcoming Ghana Premier League.