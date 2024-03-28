Dreams FC striker John Antwi surprised by CAF Confederation Cup success

Dreams FC striker John Antwi expresses surprise at the team's success in the CAF Confederation Cup, acknowledging that many Ghanaians did not anticipate their remarkable journey in the competition.

Dreams FC, having clinched their maiden Ghanaian FA Cup title, earned qualification for this season's CAF tournament and have impressed in their debut campaign.

Topping their group ahead of Nigeria’s Rivers United and Club Africain of Tunisia, they secured a spot in the knockout stage, a feat not achieved by a Ghanaian club since 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko accomplished it.

Antwi, a pivotal figure for the club, exudes confidence ahead of their knockout clash against Stade Malien.

“Of course, coming this far, I know a lot of Ghanaians didn’t expect us to do this well,” he remarked to 3Sports.

“We have done well to come this far but then going forward with our coach Karim Zito, who has a lot of experience and everybody on board, I think we can be able to go to the semi-final.”

The first leg is scheduled for Sunday in Mali, with the return leg set for April 7 in Kumasi.