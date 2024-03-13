Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak: Coach Karim Zito anticipates tough encounter

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his expectation of a challenging encounter when his side faces Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League week 21.

The match, which was initially set to take place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, has been relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi due to ongoing renovation works at the original venue.

The Still Believe lads have had a mixed bag of results in their last five games, with three wins, one loss, and one draw.

They currently sit in 11th place in the league table with 25 points.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five league games and are placed eighth in the table with 28 points.

Ahead of the game, Zito acknowledged the difficulty of facing a strong opponent like Hearts of Oak but also lamented the fact that his team would not be able to enjoy home advantage.

"It will be a tough game, but it's unfortunate we won't be able to play on home turf (Dawu) because of the state of the pitch now," Zito said.

"The state of the Dawu stadium is not good at all, and I think those in charge of the field did not do a good job."