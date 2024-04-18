Dreams FC vs. Soccer Intellectuals FA Cup quarter-final clash rescheduled for May 1

The quarterfinal showdown between Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals in the MTN FA Cup has been rescheduled to take place on May 1, 2024, as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

The rescheduling of the quarterfinal match was necessitated by Dreams FC's commitments in the CAF Confederation Cup, highlighting the club's dual participation in domestic and continental competitions.

Soccer Intellectuals, a Division One League team based in Ajumako, will face the defending FA Cup champions at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, with the winner securing a place in the prestigious competition's final four.

Ahead of the match, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m., fans can enjoy May Day holiday entertainment at the Theatre of Dreams, adding to the excitement surrounding the fixture.

With Nsoatreman FC, Legon Cities FC, and Bofoakwa Tano FC already securing their spots in the semi-finals, the winner of the Dreams FC vs. Soccer Intellectuals clash will complete the lineup for the final four.

The semi-final matches are slated to be held between May 10 and 13, 2024, with the venue to be confirmed in due course.

In the midst of their domestic campaign, Dreams FC have also embarked on a journey to Egypt to honour the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final against Zamalek.