Dreams FC without striker Joseph Esso ahead Hearts of Oak cracker

Dreams FC will be without striker Joseph Esso ahead of their epic Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Thursday.

Esso, 27, has returned to his former club following an unsuccessful spell at Algerian outfit MC Algers.

The striker will not be part of the match-day squad at the Baba Yara Stadium due to fitness concerns.

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has confirmed the former Hearts of Oak striker won't be available for the match in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi on Thursday.

"He (Esso) trained with us on Tuesday, and after a careful assessment, I realise he is not ready to play against Hearts of Oak. His readiness fell below my expectations so I will not include him."

After a strong start with MC Alger, Esso struggled to find his footing and eventually became unattached.

However, he has now returned to Dreams FC, looking to contribute his experience and skills to the team.

Dreams FC are currently in the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, and Esso's addition is hoped to boost their chances of success.

The team are currently sitting in 11th place with 25 points, despite having two games in hand. They are also in the quarter-finals of the Ghanaian FA Cup.

Esso's return to Dreams FC marks a homecoming for the striker, who previously enjoyed a successful spell with the club.

His familiarity with the team and its style of play is expected to make him an asset in the remainder of the season.

Dreams are looking to continue exceeding expectations in the CAF Confederation Cup. With Esso's addition, the team hope to build on their momentum and make a deep run in the competition.

They are eager to capitalise on his experience and goal-scoring ability, as they aim to achieve success both domestically and internationally.