DropThatCoach: Ghanaians want Kwesi Appiah fired after Ghana's Afcon exit

Ghanaian fans are calling for the sack of head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah following Ghana's abysmal performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which saw the team exit at the round of 16 stage.

Ghana were eliminated by Tunisia through the penalty-shootouts by 5-4 after the game had ended 1-1 during regulation time.

Most fans were not impressed with Kwesi Appiah's line ups, tactical decisions and most importantly keeping the all-time leading scorer of the country Asamoah Gyan on the bench in most of the games played.

The Black Stars managed to top their group to progress to the round of 16 but the performances exhibited during the group stage were not impressive as the team drew against Benin, Cameroon and defeated minnows Guinea-Bissau in the final group game.

In the round of 16 game against Tunisia, the Black Stars conceded first and got the equalizer late in the second half from an own goal to send the game to extra time then followed by penalties.

Caleb Ekuban missed his spot kick which ended the Black Stars campaign to end the 37-year Afcon title drought at this year's tournament.

The poor performances exhibited by the team during the tournament sparked a new social media campaign as fans are demanding for the coach to be sacked.

Kwesi Appiah in his first stint with the Black Stars made it to the semi-finals of the 2013 Afcon in South Africa and qualified the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Thus some fans believe he has nothing more to offer the team and must resign from his post after this disappointing exit.

Below are some messages from the fans