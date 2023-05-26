Dutch-Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey models in new Ajax away kit

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey modeled in the new Ajax away jersey ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The striker alongside captain Dusan Tadic and other teammates wore the Adidas manufactured kit, which is predominantly white with a touch of Ajax's colours.

Conspicuously missing at the jersey unveiling was Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who could leave at the end of the season.

"Ajax and adidas today present the new away kit for the 2023/2024 season. The uniform has white as the base color. It is the first time since 1988/1989 that white is the basic color of the away kit. Before that, Ajax had a rich tradition with a white away shirt, but due to tightening of the rules for necessary contrast colors in uniforms and the choice for two match uniforms, this was by no means possible," wrote Ajax on their official website.

"Since 2020/2021, Ajax has structurally had a third kit, which made a predominantly white away shirt possible again."

Brobbey has been named in Ronald Koeman's 32-man squad for the upcoming Nations League matches in June.