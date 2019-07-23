Dwamena is going to give us a lot - Real Zaragoza defender Daniel Lasure

Real Zaragoza left-back Daniel Lasure believes their opponents in the Spanish Segunda Division will have difficulty in playing against newly-signed striker Raphael Dwamena.

Dwamena joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal from UD Levante in order to churn out more regular playing time.

The 23-year-old on his debut game for the side exhibited his scoring prowess by climbing off the bench to hit five goals against lower-tier outfit Peña Ferranca.

The Ghanaian display has won hearts of several fans at the La Romareda including defender Daniel Lasure who thinks his physicality will be a big advantage to his outfit.

"He is a portentous player, it is seen that he is very strong and he will be a player who will give us a lot because it is very difficult to defend, although the rival out of a smaller entity as you could see this Friday."