Ebenezer Annan surprised by swift Black Stars call-up

Novi Pazar defender Ebenezer Annan has expressed surprise at his swift call-up to the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Serie A side Bologna, was a late inclusion in coach Otto Addo’s squad for the two friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

“I was very happy when I received the call-up. In my mind, I was like, finally they’ve noticed my performances,” Annan said.

“When I joined Novi Pazar, my plan and effort was to do my best. I have always believed that I will play for the national team, but I didn’t expect it to come this soon.”

It was his debut call-up and he made his first appearance against Nigeria. Annan featured as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria.

He impressed and earned a starting position in the subsequent 2-2 draw against Uganda in Marrakesh.

He performed well in both games, potentially positioning himself for selection in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.