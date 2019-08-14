Eddie Nketiah dedicates Carabao Cup win to Leeds fans

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has dedicated Leeds United's Carabao Cup win over Salford to fans of the club.

The 20-year forward, who scored on his debut for the Peacocks as Leeds thumped Salford 3-0 to progress says the win was for the fans.

"This is a big thank you to all the travelling fans, you were excellent and this win was for you," he said after the game.

The Whites silenced the home crowd in the 20th minute after Nketiah’s smart finish.

Goals early in the second half from Gaetano Berardi and Mat Klich completed the rout, carrying Marcelo Bielsa’s side through to a home tie against Stoke.

But it was the display of Nketiah which could have a longer term positive impact for a Leeds side that struggled to convert possession into goals last season.

Nketiah joined the York-shire based club on a season long loan from Arsenal.