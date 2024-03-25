Edmund Ackah hails Samartex fans and players as best in Ghana following victory over Hearts of Oak

FC Samartex's General Manager Edmund Ackah has showered praise on the club's fans and players following their recent victory against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Samreboi-based team secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Phobians at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, solidifying their position at the top of the league table, albeit with their lead reduced to two points by Nations FC.

In an interview with Green Gold FM, Ackah expressed his gratitude to the Samartex supporters for their unwavering support during the match against Hearts of Oak, hailing them as the best in the country. He emphasized the crucial role played by the fans in the team's success.

"We sincerely thank the supporters for their unremitting support on Saturday against Hearts of Oak. Our supporters constantly demonstrated that they are the best in Ghana currently. We are grateful to them," Ackah remarked.

He also lauded the players for their exceptional performance, stating, "The players showed on Saturday that they are the best and are ready for the task ahead."

FC Samartex has maintained consistent form throughout the season, leading the Ghana Premier League standings for a significant period. With 13 wins, three draws, and seven defeats in 23 matches, the Timber giants are determined to clinch the league title.

Their next challenge will be against defending champions Medeama SC, as they aim to extend their impressive form and edge closer to securing the coveted championship.