Edmund Addo dominates midfield as Radnicki Nis secure 3-0 victory over Mladost in Serbia

Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo return to club football action on Saturday when RadniÄki Nis hosted Mladost in match day 27 in the Serbia Superliga.

Addo was commanding in midfield as Radnicki Nis recorded a 3-0 win over Mladost. Thier first victory in the last five league games.

The 23 year-old played 85 minutes earning a performance rating of 7.1 rating from statistical data SofaScore. He completed 36 of 41 completed passes (88%) made two crucial interceptions 3 tackles and won 6 ground duels.

Edmund Addo has regained his confidence and form since moving from Crvena Zvezda to RadniÄki Nis to earn playing time. He started the last league 7 games for Radnicki.

Addo spoke to Ghanasoccernet after Ghana's game against Uganda

“Last year at RedStar Belgrade was difficult due to some minor injuries. On loan at Radnicki Nis has really given me much opportunities for more playing time and has also boosted my confidence massively.”