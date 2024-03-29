Edmund Addo eager to shine for Black Stars amid position shift

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo expressed his determination to elevate his performance and contribute his best for the Black Stars whenever he gets the opportunity to feature again.

Addo recently participated in the Ghana squad's matches against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.

Despite being deployed as a centre-back, he felt he performed well in both games.

"The coaches prepared me physically and mentally well to adjust to the new role. This boosted my confidence and I think I had a good performance in both games but there is still room for improvement," Addo remarked.

Following the March international break, the Black Stars' next fixture is scheduled for June, where they will face Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo expressed confidence in his ability to secure a place in the team but acknowledged that the coaching staff determines the squad selection.

"I think I’m confident to be part of the team but you know the coaching staff decides on who to be handed a call up at a particular moment. All I need to do is to continue working hard at club level to convince the coach to cement a place in the squad," he said.