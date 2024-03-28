Edmund Addo reflects on return to Black Stars, adaptation to new role, and ambitions for future

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo opens up about his recent experiences with the Black Stars, discussing his emotions on returning to the national team after missing out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, his successful adaptation to a new role as a centre-back, and his aspirations for solidifying his place in the squad.

Additionally, Addo reflects on the team's recent performances against Nigeria and Uganda, as well as the positive impact of his loan move to Radnicki Nis on his confidence and form.

Q: How do you feel returning to the Black Stars after not making it to the Africa Cup of Nations?

A: "Honestly my joy is not about returning to the Black Stars but rather wearing the national colours and representing my motherland has always been amazing and emotional for me. Not making it to the African Cup of Nations was a bit disappointing for me because you know almost every player would love to play in the Nations Cup, World Cup, Champions League etc. But all being good I was happy for my colleagues who made it and I supported them massively."

Q: You're a midfielder, but played as a center-back against Nigeria and Uganda. What do you have to say about your performance?

A: "The coaches prepared me physically and mentally well to adjust to the new role. This boosted my confidence and I think I had a good performance in both games but there is still room for improvement."

Q: Are you confident that your performance against Nigeria and Uganda will cement your place in the Black Stars squad?

A: "I think I’m confident to be part of the team but you know the coaching staff decides on who to be handed a call up at a particular moment. All I need to do is to continue working hard at club level to convince the coach to cement a place in the squad."

Q: We couldn't win against Nigeria and Uganda but what do you make of the team's performance in the two games?

A: "It wasn’t the best of performances and also obviously wasn’t the results we wanted. We could have done better but there is more room for improvement."

Q: Last year was very difficult for you at Red Star Belgrade, has the loan move to Radnicki Nis helped you to regain your confidence and form?

A: "Yes, last year at Red Star Belgrade was difficult due to some minor injuries. On loan at Radnicki Nis has really given me much opportunities for more playing time and has also boosted my confidence massively."