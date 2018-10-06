Egypt bans Zamalek chairman Murtada Mansour from appearing in media

Egyptian authorities have banned, Murtada Mansour - the controversial chairman of Zamalek - from appearing in the media "for the sake of national security" after CAF slapped him with a ban and a hefty fine.

The ruling by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) means he will not appear on television, radio, print and websites. It is not clear if social media ban in included.

Problems are now compounding for Mansour, a hugely divisive figure in Egyptian football, after the Egypt Olympic Committee also followed in the footsteps of CAF to slap him with punishments.

This cames after CAF's Disciplinary Committee handed him a one-year ban from all football activities, fined him $40,000 and denying him access to any football or administrative activity.

Now Mansour will now not be able to appear in all the media in Egypt after a decision was issued by Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR).

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation decided to prevent Murtada Mansour from appearing in the media after spotting various infraction by Mansour in controversial interviews.

A statement issued by the council said that they received a recommendation from the Media Performance Monitoring Committee about two episodes in which Mansour appeared on "Pyramids" TV channel on September 12 and September 2.

The SCMR say they are preventing Mansour from any media appearance 'in order to preserve the national security by not inciting and provoking the Egyptian sports masses,' a statement by the Council read.

Mansour appeared on a television program in which he attacked several sports and public figures, CAF President Ahmed Ahmed, CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy and Ahli President Mahmoud Khatib.

The SCMR statement pointed out that the decision to stop Mansour came on the recommendation of the Committee to control the performance of sports media.

According to the SMC this was based on complaints about the presentation of one of the sports programs and the resulting "violation of freedom of expression and moral and social values."