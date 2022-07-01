Egypt star Mohamed Salah extends Liverpool contract

Egypt star Mohamed Salah has agreed to a new three-year contract with Liverpool.

According to BBC Sport, the deal, which is worth more than £350,000 per week, makes the 30-year-old the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Salah only had a year left on his previous contract, and there were doubts about whether he would stay.

"It's the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I'm sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight."

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.

The forward said: "I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything."

During his time at Anfield, Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup, and Uefa Super Cup.

Salah has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and was named PFA Player of the Year twice.

"I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend," said Klopp.