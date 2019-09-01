Egyptian top-flight side Haras El Hodoud sign Ghanaian striker Nana Antwi Manu

Egyptian Premier League side Haras El Hodoud have signed Ghanaian forward Nana Antwi Manu, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Manu joined the Alexandria based club on a three-year deal from Ivorian top-flight side FC San Pedro following a stellar campaign.

The former Achiken FC captain played a key role for San Pedro in the 2018/2019 season helping the club to finish second in the Ivorian Ligue 1 and also an Ivorian FA Cup triumph.

Manu played 20 games, scored 5 goals, made 10 assists and was named man of the match for 8 times in all competitions for the Ivorian outfit last season.

The 25-year-old spent two seasons in the Ghana Premier League with Bechem United before leaving for Ivory Coast.

