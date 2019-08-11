GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eid al-Adha Mubarak to GHANAsoccernet.com Muslim readers

Published on: 11 August 2019
Eid Adha Mubarak

It is Eid al-Adha and GHANAsoccernet.com wishes all our Muslim readers in the world all the best and may Allah accept all of your sacrifices.

This is also to all Ghanaian coaches, players both home and abroad.

We are not leaving out our football administrators, including twins Omar & Rabiu of Inter Allies, Alhaji Abu Sondoko of Tudu Mighty Jets, Alhaji Grunsah of King Faisal, Owners of New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu and Joe Abu Salam, Alhaji Yakubu Moro of Berekum Arsenals just to mention a few.

From the editorial body, we wish all of them and our dear readers all the best for this Eid al-Adha.

