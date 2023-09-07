Elections Committee disqualifies several Kurt Okraku allies from GFA elections

The Elections Committee overseeing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections has disqualified several candidates who were considered allies of the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku, Ghanasoccernet understands.

While the official reasons for these disqualifications have not been publicly disclosed, it is believed that these candidates may have violated the GFA's statutes or failed to secure the required number of GFA members' support for their candidacies.

Among the affected candidates are individuals associated with the Regional Football Associations (RFAs), many of whom were perceived to have allegiances to the current GFA leadership.

Notably, Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi is rumoured to be among the disqualified candidates. It is unclear whether further candidates may face disqualification in the coming days.

This unexpected turn of events has added uncertainty and intrigue to the upcoming GFA elections, scheduled for this month. However, the elections themselves may face additional challenges due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal. The injunction threatens to further delay or disrupt the electoral process.