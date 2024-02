Elisha Owusu's red card drama overshadowed as Auxerre beat Angers

Ghana international Elisha Owusu faced an early exit in a dramatic turn of events as his team, Auxerre, secured a vital victory against Angers in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.

The Black Stars midfielder was shown the red card before halftime after accumulating two yellow cards in a span of just three minutes during the highly anticipated Week 24 clash.

Owusu's disciplinary issues unfolded with his first booking in the 33rd minute, followed swiftly by a second yellow on the 36th-minute mark, leaving Auxerre with a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the match.

Despite the setback, Auxerre displayed resilience, ultimately clinching the win at the Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps.

Brazilian international Jubal emerged as the hero, securing the three points with a winning goal in added time.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Elisha Owusu, who has contributed one goal and two assists in 22 games across competitions, now faces suspension due to his red card. His absence will be felt by Auxerre as they navigate upcoming fixtures in the fiercely competitive Ligue 2.

Owusu, recently part of Ghana's squad in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will look to put this incident behind him as he serves his suspension, hoping to contribute positively to Auxerre's campaign upon his return.