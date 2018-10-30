Elmina Sharks agree in principle to sell forward Felix Addo to Asante Kotoko - report

Elmina Sharks have agreed in principle to sell star forward Felix Addo to Asante Kotoko, circling media reports claimed on Tuesday.

Addo has been a subject of intense interest from Ghana Premier League side, but he now appears destined for a move to Kumasi.

The Elmina-based side are reported to have agreed to sell the forward to the Ghanaian giants, who will be embarking on the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season.

The highly-rated forward has established himself as one of the exciting players in the local league since Sharks made their debut in the top-flight two seasons ago.

He was a part of the Black Stars B team that won the WAFU Cup of Nations.