Emmanuel Agyemang Badu raises concern about over-reliance on foreign-based players in national teams

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has questioned the quality of Ghana's domestic football competitions following the recent over-massive reliance on foreign-based players for national teams.

His remarks came in the aftermath of the Black Meteors' group stage exit from the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Despite the inclusion of several foreign-based players in the tournament, Ghana performed atrociously recording just a win and a draw in their three matches which resulted in their elimination.

Agyemang Badu is concerned about the inattention of local players under a league known for producing a plethora of talent.

The former Great Olympics player asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take a stand against this and fight as hard as they can to find solutions to the threats to our game.

"The GFA needs to organize an emergency meeting tomorrow and take stock of what's happening. Where our football is heading is dangerous," the U-20 World Cup winner told Joy FM.

"How can we be so over-reliant on foreign-born and foreign-based players at youth level? If our local league can't provide players for our youth football, then we are in serious trouble," he added.

The 32-year-old had a remarkable stint with the Black Stars, appearing in over 70 international matches, including five AFCONs and one World Cup in Brazil in 2014. He was also a key member of the glorious Black Satellites squad that conquered the world in 2009.