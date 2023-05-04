GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel 'Baby Jet' Mensah returns to scoring duties at CFR Cluj

Published on: 04 May 2023
Promising Emmanuel Mensah tallied six goals for in seven matches CFR Cluj’s youth team on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.

The former Young Apostles striker was on target for CFR Cluj II (U23) in their 1-1 draw with Sighetu Marmatiei.

Mensah pounced on a spilled ball inside the box to fire home the opener in the fifth minute

His goals include the brace against Ripensia Timișoara- in his last four matches for the Cluj U18 side.

His other goals were against Viitorul Cluj and Universitatea Craiova.

The former on-loan Great Olympics player is knocking hard on a promotion to the First Team before the end of season.

