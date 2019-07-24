Emmanuel Boateng nets a hat-trick as Dalian Yifang thrash Tianjin Quanjian to reach Chinese FA Cup semifinal

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng netted a hat-trick as Dalian Yifang annihilated Tianjin Quanjian in the quarter finals of the Chinese FA Cup.

The 23-year old produced a man of the match performance as Dalian Yifang destroyed Tianjin Quanjin 4-0 on Wednesday to progress to the semi finals of the FA Cup.

The red hot attacker opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Sun Bo added the second just three minutes before the break.

Manager Rafael Benitez's boys came back from the break even more stronger for the opponents.

Emmanuel Boateng, who has been in the midst of everything positive going forward seized the opportunity of a spell of dominance to score his second and Yifang's third on 80 minutes.

The ex-Levante attacker then put the icing on the cake after expertly converting from the spot in injury time.

Boateng has now scored ten goals for his club after a magnificent spell of form for the Ghana international.

He was named man of the match after the game.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin