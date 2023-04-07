Emmanuel Essiam reveals why he chose FC Basel over other top clubs

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has revealed that he chose FC Basel over a number of offers due to his development and aim to improve and become a big star in the future.

The Black Meteors player emerged as one of Ghana's promising players during his days in the Black Satellites when coach Karim Zito led the team to glory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021.

Essiam was a vital figure in the side taking control in midfield in six games which eventually attracted many European clubs.

According to Essiam, despite interest from Belgium and Portugal, he felt FC Basel was the ideal destination for his development.

“There were some offers which came that were really good offers. I had some from Belgium, Portugal but I chose Basel because I think Basel is a big club and a good club to develop. I can play in Europe also and just achieve my dreams and become a big star as I want to be,” he told Citi FM.

Essiam played a crucial role in Ghana's doubleheader with Algeria in last month's U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The midfielder will be preparing to serve fans with his skillset once more when the team assemble in Morocco for the championship later in the year.