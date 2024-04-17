Emmanuel Gyamfi: Former Kotoko forward optimistic coach Ogum will revive team despite poor form

Former Asante Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi remains hopeful that his former club will bounce back from their current poor form under the guidance of coach Ogum, despite their recent struggles.

Under the leadership of head coach Prosper Ogum, Kotoko has faced significant challenges, having won only one league game in 2024

. The team's performance has led to strained relations between management and fans, with supporters disrupting a recent training session to call for Ogum's removal.

Despite a recent 2-0 defeat to Aduana, Gyamfi who now plays for the Ogya boys believes Kotoko displayed promising signs, indicating a positive direction for the team. "Even though we [Aduana] beat them at Dormaa, their performance on the day showed they meant business, they were up to something," Gyamfi stated in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

Gyamfi expressed his disagreement with those criticizing Ogum's coaching performance, emphasizing that the team's challenges are temporary setbacks rather than a reflection of the coach's abilities. "So whoever condemns his performance as a coach, I will strongly disagree with that person," Gyamfi remarked. "It’s rather unfortunate that things haven’t gone the way they wanted it."

Kotoko will now shift their focus to breaking the poor running as they face league leaders FC Sanartex.