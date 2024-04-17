Emmanuel Gyamfi open to potential return to Kotoko

Aduana FC winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has left the door open for a potential return to his former club, Asante Kotoko, amid the current struggles faced by the Porcupine Warriors.

Gyamfi, who previously captained Kotoko and enjoyed success under current coach Prosper Ogum during the 2021/22 season, has been linked with a possible reunion with his former team.

However, the 29-year-old remains focused on his current club, Aduana FC.

While expressing optimism about Kotoko's ability to bounce back from their recent woes, Gyamfi refrained from discussing his future in detail, citing contractual obligations.

"I can’t expose my contract with Aduana on air, but I am a footballer, and whoever comes for me with a good offer and terms, likely, I will join the team,” Gyamfi stated.

Kotoko's struggles have been evident, with just one win in the entirety of 2024 and a disappointing 11th place on the Ghana Premier League table. The team has suffered six defeats in their last seven league matches, leading to tension between management and fans alike.

Kotoko will now shift their focus to breaking the poor running as they face league leaders FC Sanartex.