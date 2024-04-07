GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel Mensah stays in the spotlight with 11th league goal in Romania

Published on: 07 April 2024
Emmanuel Mensah in action for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania

CSM Sighetu Marmatiei’s Emmanuel Mensah increased his goal-haul for the season with his 11th on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Crisul Santandrei in the Romanian third-tier.

He found the back of the net after 86 minutes to register the assurance goal which sealed the points on home turf.

The former Young Apostles player turned in a rebound on the goal line after his initial effort was parried back into play.

CSM Sighetu Marmatiei are now third on the league table and have already qualified for the playoffs.

Mensah has now tallied 11 goals.

