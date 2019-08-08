Emmanuel Toku to captain Ghana U20 at 2019 African Games in Rabat

Boavista striker Emmanuel Toku will captain Ghana's U20 team at the 2019 African Games later this month in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Yaw Preko has decided to settle on the former Cheetah FC player to wear the armband.

Toku, an iconic figure, was instrumental for the Black Starlets at the 2017 CAF U17 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He also played in the FIFA U17 World Cup later that year in India.

Toku received a late call-up to replace an injured player in Ghana's U20 team which played at the African Youth Championship in Niger.

The Black Satellites are in Group B alongside reigning Africa U20 Cup of Nations Champions Mali, as well as Senegal and Burundi.

The men's football tournament at the African Games will be played from 16-30 August in Rabat and Kenitra.