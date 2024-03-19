England-born Ghanaian prospect Kobbie Mainoo elated with maiden senior national team call-up

English-born Ghanaian youngster is celebrating his maiden call-up to the senior squad for the upcoming international break.

Initially poised to represent the England U21 national team, Mainoo's impressive performances have caught the attention of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who has now drafted him into the senior squad for crucial fixtures against Brazil and Belgium.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Mainoo took to his Instagram page to share his feelings about the prestigious call-up. "It’s an honour to receive my first senior call-up," the gifted midfielder expressed, reflecting the magnitude of the moment for his burgeoning career.

With eyes set on making the final squad for this year's European Championship, the Manchester United youngster recognises the importance of making a strong impact during the March international break. His inclusion in the senior team underscores his potential and the faith placed in him by the England setup.

However, the 18-year-old's call-up has dealt a blow to the hopes of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, who had been eyeing his services for international duty. Despite Ghana's interest, Mainoo's allegiance now lies with England, marking a significant turn of events in his international career.