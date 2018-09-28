England: How Chelsea fans reacted to Eden Hazard goal against Liverpool

Prior to the Liverpool v Chelsea League Cup match, the Reds were free bets' odds on securing victory ahead of Chelsea but the table turns in favour of Liverpool.

Chelsea fans couldn't believe what they saw at Anfield on Wednesday night when Eden Hazard scored the winning goal for Chelsea against Liverpool to hand his side a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup, bringing an end to Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten run.

The Belgian international gave his side the win in the 85th minute with his sublime goal that saw him run down the wing, cutting back inside and shrugging off Naby Keita with his dribbling past Alberto Moreno and then launched a shot Liverpool goalie Simon Mignolet had no chance of stopping.

Hazard showed his class with that goal and many of his/Chelsea supporters believe he is right up there when it comes to ranking the best players in the world.

However, Eden Hazard, who had earlier been linked with a move to Real Madrid courtesy reports from Football Weeks, is yet to agree a new deal with Premier League giants but the club fans are convinced the Belgian will put pen to a new contract in near days.

Here’s a look at how Chelsea fans reacted to the wonder goal on Twitter…

The more I watch that Hazard goal, the more I think that Mignolet really should do better. I can't help but feel that Alisson would have done a lot better in that scenario.

Next up, the Blues play host to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge for their 7th epl summary and fixtures of the new season in what has promised to be a cracking fixture, with both sides yet to taste defeat in the competition.