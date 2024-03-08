English-born Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa on target in Wealdstone's draw with Southend United

English-born Ghanaian forward was on target for Wealdstone as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Southend United in the National League.

Wealdstone took an early lead in the 5th minute when Max Kretzschmar's clever dink found Adarkwa in the box. The forward, in fine form, confidently slotted the ball past Collin Andeng Ndi, marking his 10th goal of the season and giving the Stones an early advantage.

Despite Southend United's attempts to respond, Wealdstone's defense stood firm, and the first half concluded with the home side in control.

The second half saw Southend United intensify their efforts, creating more chances and eventually getting the equaliser.

In the 90th minute, a well-delivered cross from Bridge found Sandat in the box, and he clinically finished past the keeper, salvaging a valuable point for the visitors.

The entertaining 1-1 draw showcased the competitive nature of the National League, with Adarkwa's early goal setting the stage for a dramatic clash and Sandat's late equaliser ensuring both teams shared the spoils.