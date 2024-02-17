English Premier League clubs eyeing Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has become the subject of interest for several English Premier League clubs following his outstanding performances in the French Ligue 1 with RC Lens since joining them in 2022 from Clermont Foot.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played a crucial role in Lens' midfield capturing the attention of clubs like Brighton, Wolves, and Fulham.

Samed is currently under a long-term contract with RC Lens until 2028, making any potential transfer a significant financial commitment for interested English clubs.

Negotiations between Lens and the EPL clubs, along with the player's willingness to make a move, will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the potential transfer.

Samed, a graduate of the JMG Academy in 2021 has rapidly evolved into one of the top defensive midfielders in the French Ligue 1 in the last few years. He was a regular player for Clermont Foot before joining Lens, where he contributed to their qualification for European football by finishing second behind PSG last season.

Samed was also part of the Ghanaian national team in the 2022 World Cup and the recently concluded 2023 AFCON.