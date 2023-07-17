English Premier League outfit Aston Villa eye Rennes winger Jeremy Doku

Aston Villa are considering a move for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku during the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery, the manager, is looking to bolster his team and has already signed Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans. The club is currently looking for a versatile attacker and has been linked with AC Milan's Charles de Ketelaere and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby.

While Diaby is a top priority for Villa, talks with Leverkusen have yet to yield an agreement on the transfer fee, which is currently set at €35 million (£30 million) plus add-ons. They are thought to be contemplating a move for Doku if they are unable to acquire Diaby.

Since his debut at Anderlecht, the 21-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian has been regarded as one of Europe's top talents. He has made a mix of starts and substitute games since joining Rennes in 2020.

However, he stood out near the end of the 2022-23 season, registering five goals and two assists in six games. Rennes will almost certainly try to keep Doku, but he has only two years left on his contract.

Doku's performances for Rennes and the Belgian national team have demonstrated his abilities, and he could progress further in the coming season. If Rennes receive formal approaches from bigger teams before the end of August, they will seek a fee at least equal to the £21 million they paid for him.