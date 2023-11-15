English Premier League stars eager for Ghana duty - Black Stars coach Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton insists his Premier League stars like Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus remain "fully committed" to national team duty despite club pressures.

Hughton looks set to lose key men from Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace when the Africa Cup of Nations begins in January.

However, the coach says his Europe-based contingent are still desperate to represent their country amid a potential club versus country dilemma.

"I've seen nothing to say they are not absolutely fully committed," Hughton stated. "The spirit we see in camp is wonderful."

The Irish-Ghanaian man believes club managers now fully accept losing players to Afcon international commitments.

With Ghana possessing an array of Premier League talents, Hughton is confident they are focused on delivering for the Black Stars above all.

Their continued passion and dedication will be crucial as Ghana aim to improve on recent Nations Cup disappointments.

A motivated squad including Partey and Kudus gives Hughton a great platform for success in Ivory Coast as they target a first Afcon triumph since 1982.