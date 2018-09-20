English side Wolves table £700,000 offer to CSKA Sofia to sign Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi

English side English Wolverhampton have tabled £ 700,000 offer to CSKA Sofia for Ghana wideman Edwin Gyasi with Brighton also believed to be interested, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Gyasi, 27, has been a long time target for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the English side have slapped an official bid for his services as they seek to bring him to the West Midlands.

Wolves are hoping to sign him on an initial loan deal in January but may have to rethink the player's evaluation.

Sources says the Army will most likely reject the paltry sum because they want to get at least three times for the Ghanaian.

They will wait until the winter break to take a final decision on the speedster following his impressive displays since joining the Bulgarian side.

Fellow English side Brighton are reported to be keeping tabs on the Ghanaian, who was previously linked with a move to Championship sides Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.