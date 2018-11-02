Enoch Adu Kofi sees RED for AIK Stockholm in victory over Ostersunds FK

Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi was sent off in AIK Stockholm 2-1 win over Ostersunds FK in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Thursday.

AIK started the game on the back foot after Adu Kofi was given his marching orders with just four minutes on the clock for a dangerous tackle on midfielder Rewan Amin.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Yellow and Black lads shot into the lead through Panajotis Dimitriadis on the 30th minute before Tarik Elyounoussi sealed the victory four minute later.

But Ostersunds managed to pull a consolation courtesy an own goal by Per Karlsson on the 79th minute.

Kofi will miss out in AIK last two matches to end the 2018 Allsvenskan season due suspension.

He has featured 32 times for AIK in his maiden season at the club.