Enoch Adu Kofi shines as AIK Stockholm defeat Sheriff Tiraspol to advance in Europa League

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi was at his usual best for AIK Stockholm as they pipped Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-1 to progress to the final round of the UEFA Europa League qualifying stage.

Adu Kofi marshaled the midfield for the Black and Yellows as he enjoyed yet another full throttle for the side at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Following a cagey first half, AIK were given the initiative through Nabil Bahoui but could not hold on to the slim lead as Croatian Gabrijel Boban scored for the visitors to ensure the game end in a 1-1 stalemate.

However, AIK booked a place in the next round of the competition on a 3-2 aggregate win after inflicting a 2-1 defeat in their opponents last week.

Adu and his AIK teammates will have been paired against Scottish giants Celtic in the final round of the qualifiers.