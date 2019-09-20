Enock Kwateng: Bordeaux defender habours hope of playing for France

Defender Enock Kwateng insists he will to choose to play for France over Ghana if the two countries call for his services.

Kwateng, 22, was born and bred in France to Ghanaian parents and has played for the European nation from the U16 to U20.

Despite playing at the youth levels for France, the Girondins de Bordeaux defender is eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level but Kwateng has prioritise the former over the latter.

"If both countries give me an invitation? Today, I am French, I was born in France, I grew up in France. I did all my classes in the categories of youthful stage in France." he disclosed

Even though Kwateng has made his choice, he also revealed he does not forget about his origins.

"I have been in France youth teams. So I am French. After that, I do not forget the origins of my parents, who are mine too."

Moreover, Kwateng says he sees himself to be more French than Ghanaian.

"Frankly, if both countries were to call me today, I will choose France, of course. I consider myself French, so I would like to play for my country."