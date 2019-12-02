Eric Appiah scores but Club Brugge suffer defeat in Belgian Youth League

Ghanaian teenage sensation Eric Appiah scored the consolation for Club Brugge in a 2-1 away defeat to Sint Truidense in the Belgian U19 League.

Appiah drew his side level after the host had the lead in the first half.

This is their second defeat in a week after falling to Galatasaray in midweek by a goal to nil in the UEFA Youth league.

Appiah has also featured in all five matches in the UEFA Youth League this term.

The left winger has made six appearances this season with two goals and an assist to his name. Eric played the entire duration of the game.

"It's a disappointing result but we will take it in our stride. We arrived from Greece in midweek and had to play another game on away from home. We're going to pick ourselves up dust off the defeats and win out next match."

On his individual displays Appiah is confident that there still more room for improvement.

"I scored today, but it doesn't count for me because we lost. And winning is all that matters to me. I'm working hard every day at training to elevate my game. And I know it can only get better with consistency performances like this," he added.

By Richard Gyasi