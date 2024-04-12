Eric Bekoe calls for patience with Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum, likens him to Arsene Wenger

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has urged patience for under-fire coach Prosper Ogum, drawing parallels between him and legendary French coach Arsene Wenger.

Bekoe attributes Kotoko's struggles this season to poor scouting, highlighting the lack of maturity among the players aside from Justice Blay.

Despite the team's recent downturn, Bekoe emphasizes the importance of supporting Ogum and the players.

Kotoko's recent slump, which includes five defeats in their last six games and a home loss to Nsoatreman, has seen them drop to 10th in the league standings.

Speaking on the club's situation, Bekoe, who played a key role in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title triumph in 2008, stated, "They did not have much success with the scouting system at Kotoko, nearly every player, with the exception of Justice Blay, is immature, and they are in the right place at the wrong time. In order to achieve the desired outcomes, Kotoko needs to go out and acquire more elite players."

He further added, "Prosper steps in to help those who are there now, as they will need time to grow. Prosper needs time to turn things around because, like Arsene Wenger, he develops players."

Bekoe concluded by urging supporters to remain composed and continue to cheer on the team, hoping for better results in the future.