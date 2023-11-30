Ernest Nuamah to work under new coach as Olympique Lyon sack Fabio Grosso

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah is set to experience a managerial shift at Olympique Lyon following the dismissal of Fabio Grosso, as reported by L’Équipe and RMC Sport.

Grosso, who took over from Laurent Blanc in September, has faced challenges during his tenure, managing only one win in seven games. Despite receiving public backing from owner John Textor last week, Grosso's position became untenable after a recent defeat to Lille OSC. Rumors of Jorge Sampaoli's potential arrival further added to the uncertainty surrounding Grosso's future.

Last weekend's loss to Lille reportedly contributed to Grosso's departure, with his relationship with key players, including Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki, allegedly strained. Following a meeting with the DNCG earlier this week, Textor confirmed discussions about Grosso's future, leading to the manager's departure.

Interim charge will be taken by Pierre Sage, the head of the youth academy, for the upcoming match against RC Lens on Saturday and likely the trip to Marseille next Wednesday.

This development means Nuamah, who joined the club in the previous transfer window, will soon be working with his third coach in the first half of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season.

According to RMC Sport, the shortlist for Grosso's replacement includes former manager Bruno Genesio, Sampaoli, and Igor Tudor.