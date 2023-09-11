Ernest Nuamah to work with new boss as Lyon sack Laurent Blanc

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah Appiah is set to work under a new manager at Olympique Lyon following the sacking of manager Laurent Blanc.

The choice was made in response to the team's terrible performance in the ongoing season, which has put them at the bottom of the league. The club stated that Blanc left by "mutual agreement" after the former French champions were defeated 4-1 at home by Paris St-Germain.

Lyon have only one point from four games this season and Ligue 1's worst goal difference.

It is worth noting that, the club have now decided to hand the first team to technical director Jean-Francois Vulliez, who oversees Lyon's renowned academy on a temporary basis.

Nuamah who joined the club on the cusp of the deadline of the summer transfer window made his debut in their defeat to Paris St-Germain but will meet a new technical staff after returning from international duty.

Lyon are hoping to improve upon their performance from last season as they finished seventh in the French Ligue 1 standings.