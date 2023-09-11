GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ernest Nuamah to work with new boss as Lyon sack Laurent Blanc

Published on: 11 September 2023
Ernest Nuamah to work with new boss as Lyon sack Laurent Blanc

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah Appiah is set to work under a new manager at Olympique Lyon following the sacking of manager Laurent Blanc.

The choice was made in response to the team's terrible performance in the ongoing season, which has put them at the bottom of the league. The club stated that Blanc left by "mutual agreement" after the former French champions were defeated 4-1 at home by Paris St-Germain.

Lyon have only one point from four games this season and Ligue 1's worst goal difference.

It is worth noting that, the club have now decided to hand the first team to technical director Jean-Francois Vulliez, who oversees Lyon's renowned academy on a temporary basis.

Nuamah who joined the club on the cusp of the deadline of the summer transfer window made his debut in their defeat to Paris St-Germain but will meet a new technical staff after returning from international duty.

Lyon are hoping to improve upon their performance from last season as they finished seventh in the French Ligue 1 standings.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more