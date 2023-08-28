Ernest Nuamah will be unveiled this week - Lyon boss Laurent Blanc comfirms

Lyon manager Laurent Blanc has disclosed that the club will outdoor Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah as a new signing by the end of this week.

The 19-year-old is close to finalising a move from Danish giants FC Nordjselland to the French Ligue 1 with medicals already believed to have been completed last week.

Nuamah has missed three consecutive matches for FC Nordsjaelland due to his imminent move, but there has been no confirmation from the parties involved in the deal.

Blanc has therefore confirmed the deal indicating that the player is already in the team awaiting the main announcement.

“He’s already in Lyon. I think [this] week he’ll officially be a Lyon player,” the French manager said when asked about the 19-year-old after the league game against OGC Nice on Sunday evening.

“He is a player that will bring what he’s capable of bringing. He is a player with a lot of power. He is a young player, a very young player, but he also brings us a bit of competition. Bringing competition to every position is a good thing for everyone. The more competition, the better things will be.”

Nuamah has been in excellent form for his club, winning individual awards and being named to the 100-man shortlist of the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

He has also impressed internationally, playing for the Black Meteors in the qualifiers of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as in the main tournament held in Morocco earlier this year.

Due to his outstanding performances, he has become one of the most sought-after young talents, with Paris Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Ajax among others showing interest.